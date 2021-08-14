Man charged with murdering teenager two days after being released from prison over COVID-19 fears

Luke Gentile
·2 min read

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder just two days after being released from prison through a state effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in detention facilities, authorities said.

Jerry Crawford, 25, a convicted burglar, was released on Nov. 4 on public health emergency credits to mandatory parole supervision, the New Jersey Department of Corrections told the Washington Examiner.

20% OF PEOPLE SAY THEY LOST FRIENDS OVER COVID-19 DISAGREEMENTS: POLL

"Without the Public Health Emergency Credits he would have been released on 12/24/2020," the NJDOC said.


On Nov. 6, two days after his release, Crawford and another man allegedly shot and murdered an 18-year-old man.

Authorities found the man's body in a field by an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Footage from that apartment complex displayed Crawford, his accomplice, and the victim before the shooting, according to court documents.

Crawford and the other man were indicted last week on first-degree murder charges and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Both men are jailed and due back in court this week for hearings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Crawford was released along with thousands of inmates under New Jersey's emergency plan following deaths and a "soaring" infection rate in state prisons attributed to COVID-19.

New Jersey was one of the dozens of states that released inmates to curb the pandemic's impact, and many of those released were arrested a short time later.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Police, News, Coronavirus, Prison, New Jersey

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Man charged with murdering teenager two days after being released from prison over COVID-19 fears

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Early election results show Zambian opposition leader ahead

    Early election results in Zambia show opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead in a tight, tense race while the national Electoral Commission has urged people to wait for the final official results to avoid any unrest. The first set of results announced Saturday from 15 of the country’s 156 constituencies has Hichilema in the lead with 171,604 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 110,178. The commission said it will update the results as votes from the constituencies are tabulated and expects to announce the final results by Monday.

  • UK killings suspect got seized gun, license back last month

    Britain's police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into why a 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England on Thursday was given back his confiscated gun and gun license last month. Police have said Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, before taking his own life in the port city of Plymouth. It was Britain's first mass shooting in over a decade.

  • Police charge 78-year-old landlord with killing tenants following rent dispute

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a landlord accused of killing two tenants Tuesday.

  • Amy Coney Barrett declines request for Supreme Court to block Indiana University vaccine mandate

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an opportunity to a group of students who asked the high court to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return

    A BBC journalist said on Saturday that Russia was expelling her and had told her she could never return in "devastating" treatment showing the country she reported on for years was turning inwards. In an unusual move at a time of already poor bilateral ties, Russia said Sarah Rainsford - one of the British broadcaster's two English-language Moscow correspondents - was being sent home https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/russia-asks-bbc-journalist-leave-diplomatic-row-with-britain-state-tv-2021-08-13 after London's refusal to give visas to Russian journalists. In a BBC interview, Rainsford said she was shocked by the decision which she felt was part of a wider diplomatic game at a time when Russia's ties with the West were on the slide.

  • Philippine health ministry says no corruption in $1.3 billion pandemic funds

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine health minister, facing questions over more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, denied on Saturday that any money was "stolen", as his department vowed to account for every peso. The country is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, and the spread of the virulent Delta variant is overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-extends-travel-ban-10-countries-over-delta-concerns-2021-08-13, some of which have warned of mass resignations over unpaid allowances. The state auditor has flagged "deficiencies" involving 67.3 billion pesos ($1.33 billion), casting doubts on the regularity of related transactions in the country's pandemic response.

  • Fact check: Ivermectin is not a proven treatment for COVID-19

    Scientists are studying whether ivermectin could be used to treat COVID-19, but so far, there's little data to suggest it's effective.

  • Texas law enforcement deputized to track down missing Democrats for arrest

    Law enforcement officers in Texas were deputized Thursday to "immediately" begin tracking down Democratic lawmakers whose extended absence from Austin has denied the state House of Representatives a quorum for a month.

  • Texas Senate passes GOP voting bill despite overwhelming Democratic opposition

    The Texas Senate on Thursday passed a GOP-backed voting reform bill despite hurdles from Democratic lawmakers.

  • The Black and White Landscapes You Want Use This Special Secret

    Black and white landscapes are kind of a tricky thing. Lots of landscape photographers will tell you that you have to do it all in post-production. We're not going to disagree with that, but there's a lot you can do beforehand to get it right in-camera or give yourself less post-production. The work of many photographers is inspiring to say the least. And today, we're giving you a few short pointers to how to make better black and white landscapes.

  • Thousands of kindergartners no-show, putting their futures at risk, experts say

    Hundreds of thousands of kindergartners across the country expected to enroll in traditional schools or attend online classes have been no-shows.

  • Turkey: Flood deaths rise to at least 44 as rescuers push on

    The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

  • 2020 census: These 7 states show how Republicans could redistrict their way to victory in 2022

    To sort through all the political implications of the new census data, Yahoo News spoke to Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

  • Naked man watched woman undress and tan at Planet Fitness in South Carolina, cops say

    Planet Fitness initially revoked the woman’s membership. Then came a closer look at surveillance footage.

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Former ‘16 and Pregnant’ mom is headed to prison in Kentucky on child porn charges

    She appeared on Season 2 of the MTV show.

  • White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool

    Five weeks after a white woman allegedly assaulted a Black child while attempting to block him from using the community […] The post White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman pointing gun’s laser sight for cat to chase shoots man, Wisconsin cops say

    The man stood in shock for a moment before asking the woman if she shot him, according to police.

  • Did A College Professor Orchestrate The Revenge Killing Of Her Alleged Rapist Decades Ago?

    Norma Patricia Esparza was a talented college professor, mother and wife—but did a secret from her past reveal a much darker side to her? Years before her successful career, when Esparza was a college student in California, a man she met at a club was found dead along the side of the road with a savage set of injuries. “I’ve been to a lot of scenes in my career, but this one was a little more gruesome just because of the sheer amount of injury to the body,” Larry Montgomery, a detective at the t

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.