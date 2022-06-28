Man charged with murdering truck driver in Fresno County. Suspect had gotten ride from him

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Tuesday afternoon against a San Francisco man who allegedly killed a truck driver at a remote gas station off Interstate 5.

Isaiah Harley, 21, was charged with murdering 51-year-old Joe Madeira of Hisperia, with one enhancement charge of personal use of a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the EZ Trip Travel Center at 44779 Lassen Ave.

Authorities arrived at the scene near the city of Avenal and the Fresno-Kings county border, and found Hisperia with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s Office said Harley attacked Madeira after the truck driver gave him a ride in his big rig truck after Harley was involved in a traffic collision.

Detectives said the homicide is considered a “random attack,” and they are looking into the possibility that the suspect committed recent carjackings in Oakland and Bakersfield before going to Fresno County.

Harley faces a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

He is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court.