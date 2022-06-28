Man charged with murdering truck driver in Fresno County. Suspect had gotten ride from him

Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Tuesday afternoon against a San Francisco man who allegedly killed a truck driver at a remote gas station off Interstate 5.

Isaiah Harley, 21, was charged with murdering 51-year-old Joe Madeira of Hisperia, with one enhancement charge of personal use of a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the EZ Trip Travel Center at 44779 Lassen Ave.

Authorities arrived at the scene near the city of Avenal and the Fresno-Kings county border, and found Hisperia with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s Office said Harley attacked Madeira after the truck driver gave him a ride in his big rig truck after Harley was involved in a traffic collision.

Detectives said the homicide is considered a “random attack,” and they are looking into the possibility that the suspect committed recent carjackings in Oakland and Bakersfield before going to Fresno County.

Harley faces a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

He is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court.

Recommended Stories