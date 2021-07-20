Man charged in nail salon sexual battery case returning to court for pretrial

Jul. 20—Nam Huu Nguyen is charged with three counts of sexual battery after being accused of assaulting two women and a minor while he was an employee at a local nail salon.

Nguyen was apprehended in New York after charges were filed against him in Payne County, and was transported back to Stillwater.

Nguyen is represented by attorney Royce Hobbs, who has requested a bail reduction three times, each time getting denied.

It was determined that Nguyen has no ties to the community and that the bond is not an excessive amount set at $75,000.

Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appearing in court

Joseph Scott Rood has three pending cases against him, all involving sexual crimes against children. He was charged in 2019 with these crimes.

He is scheduled for a pretrial Tuesday afternoon.

Cushing man charged with two counts of child sexual abuse has preliminary hearing rescheduled

Jon David Wattenburger, 57, was set to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning before Judge Michael Kulling, but that date was stricken.

Wattenburger was accused of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl in 2019. During a forensic interview the victim remembered another incident that happened when she was much younger.

Wattenburger will have a preliminary hearing Aug. 17.