Man charged in NAPD cruiser theft on bond in ISP cruiser theft

May 11—NEW ALBANY — The Jeffersonville man charged with stealing a New Albany Police Department cruiser was out on bond for charges connected to a stolen Indiana State Police vehicle.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune that his office last August charged Aaron C. Higgins, 27, with theft of the ISP vehicle that had firearms inside.

Higgins was charged Monday in Harrison County with stealing a New Albany Police Department cruiser from the driveway of an officer's home in that county.

Higgins is facing four felony charges and one misdemeanor in the Harrison County case. He's being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; auto theft; theft of a firearm, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

He was previously held in the Clark County jail on charges related to stealing an ISP cruiser with firearms inside. He bonded out Dec. 29, 2021.

Mull said his office tried to get Higgins' bond revoked to keep him behind bars, but the motions were denied.

The 10 charges related to the stolen ISP cruiser were filed in Clark Circuit Court 1 on Aug. 24, 2021. They include three counts of theft of a firearm, a level six felony; three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level four felony; auto theft, a level six felony; theft, a level six felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a level six felony.

Higgins was also charged with a level five felony for auto theft, pertaining to the defendant having a prior theft of an automobile case.

"At the time he was arrested for the charges related to the theft of the state police vehicle he was out on bond on three separate cases," Mull said. "When he was charged in August of 2021 with that theft I did file motions to revoke bond in all three of those cases."

The motions to revoke the bond were denied and court records show Higgins' cash bond was received by the Clark County Clerk on Dec. 29, 2021.

Higgins has a history with the court system.

The News and Tribune reported in March 2015 that he was arrested and charged with multiple vehicle break-ins in the Terrace of Park Place neighborhood.

At the time, Jeffersonville police asked that he be charged with break-ins in Whispering Oaks, Whispering Oaks II, Skyline Acres and the Meadows subdivision.

Higgins was charged Monday with stealing the fully-marked NAPD vehicle, a white 2021 Dodge Charger.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said inside the vehicle were an AR-15 rifle, a .308-caliber rifle, a tactical vest, an unknown amount of ammunition and other equipment.

Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said Higgins was arrested in Marengo County by his department, the Indiana Department of Conservation and the Southeast Regional SWAT Team.