Man charged in NC bar assault takes plea after prosecutors’ murder case stumbles

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Please return for a fuller report.

Daniel Mohar, charged with a man’s death after a 2019 Durham bar encounter, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday after a judge ruled out a jury’s considering a second-degree murder conviction.

Mohar was facing a second-degree murder charge tied to a June 5, 2019, encounter at the now-closed Social Games and Brews on West Main Street between Duke University’s East Campus and downtown Durham.

Video and court testimony indicates Mohar headbutted and then hit Teddy Tivnan who fell to the ground, hit his head and was unconscious when emergency officials responded.

Tivnan, who was 49, died two days later.

After four days of testimony, prosecutors rested their case against Mohar on Monday morning.

Mohar’s attorney Emilia Beskind then argued that all the charges should be dismissed, but focused on the charge of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors failed to prove that Mohar killed Tivnan with malice, she said.

The judge agreed with Beskind and dismissed the charge, a class B felony in which Mohar could have faced more than 28 years in prison.

After the ruling, attorneys continued to make arguments on whether the jury could consider voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.

During a break, it became clear through the prosecutors’ conversations with the family and statements made in court that Mohar was considering a plea.

At around 4:30 p.m. he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a class F felony. Sentencing will be held Tuesday. Sentences are based on defendant’s prior convictions and factors of the crime.

Under those rules, Mohar could face a maximum sentence of nearly two years, but that could include active time and/or probation, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Tivnan’s family members, who have appeared frustrated and heartbroken by the prosecutors’ struggles, left the courtroom before the plea.