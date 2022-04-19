Man charged in Neenah stabbing death now accused of beating another man in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH - A man already charged in a stabbing death in Neenah has now been accused of punching another man in the face multiple times in jail.

Mandel Roy, 27, of Minneapolis, faces one count of battery in connection with an incident that took place April 4 in the Winnebago County Jail, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month.

Roy was standing near the victim, who was seated alongside a few other people at a table in the jail, when the two began arguing, the complaint says. Roy punched the other man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

A sheriff's deputy told Roy and the other man to stop fighting, but when the man stood up, Roy hit him again, knocking him back down, the complaint says. Roy punched the other man in the face multiple times while he was on the ground.

Roy only stopped beating the other man, who isn't identified in court documents, when a sheriff's deputy pointed a Taser at him, the complaint says.

RELATED: Ex-Appleton mother charged in co-sleeping death of 2-month-old son convicted of child neglect

RELATED: Two adults found dead inside West 10th Street residence by Kaukauna police during welfare check

Roy has been in jail since his arrest in connection with the death of 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway, of Neenah, in April 2021. Ridgeway had been stabbed several times and was "beyond life-saving efforts" when he was found, police said.

Roy and Terran Colwell, 29, also of Minneapolis, are both charged with felony murder in connection with Ridgeway's death.

Roy's defense attorney left the case in March, delaying a jury trial that had been scheduled that month, according to court records. Colwell, meanwhile, is expected to stand trial in July.

The situation that led to Ridgeway's death began as an altercation between Ridgeway's mother and members of a local motorcycle club, Winnebago County Deputy District Attorney Eric Sparr said at Roy's initial court appearance in April 2021.

Story continues

Ridgeway's mother was twice kicked out of an area near Gord's Pub, then spoke to Ridgeway, who later returned to the area. Roy led Ridgeway away from the area to a nearby open field, where a "physical conflict" took place, said Sparr, describing surveillance video taken from multiple businesses and residences in the area.

Colwell got involved in the altercation, but was hit and fell to the ground, where she stayed for a short time before getting involved again. When the conflict came to an end, Ridgeway was still on the ground in the same place he would later be found by the police.

Roy is expected back in court on both the homicide and battery cases later this week.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Mandel Roy, charged in Neenah stabbing death, accused of jail assault