Man charged in Newport News manslaughter case came to victim’s aid after shooting, neighbors testify

After Michael Paparelli shot a 34-year-old man in Newport News five years ago, witnesses said he tried to help stop the bleeding.

He called 911, then ran inside to get towels to try to staunch Corey David Hunter’s wounds, two neighbors testified. They said he retrieved a blood-clotting powder from his house to pour onto Hunter’s wounds.

The defense introduced those details as part of their case for acquittal at this week’s trial in Newport News Circuit Court.

Paparelli, 47, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the slaying outside a Denbigh home on Nov. 24, 2017.

Newport News prosecutors contend the slaying was unwarranted, asserting that Paparelli shot Hunter as he tried to flee. A state autopsy shows Hunter was shot five times — three times in the back and twice in the hands.

But the defense maintains that Hunter was the aggressor in the incident and is seeking an acquittal on self-defense grounds.

It all began a couple hours before the killing, when Paparelli’s girlfriend called her friend in hysterics, saying Paparelli had assaulted her in the couple’s home. That friend, Stefani Gavalya, and Hunter, a man she had just begun dating, immediately went to the house. The two men had never previously met.

Paparelli wasn’t home when they arrived, but he soon came back after his girlfriend called to tell him she needed their daughter’s car seat from Paparelli’s pickup truck.

A fistfight between the men began shortly thereafter, with Paparelli firing “five or six” shots about 10 seconds after the altercation began. Hunter collapsed near the street, and died en route to a hospital.

Paparelli’s neighbor, Dawn Hartley, testified she was with her family at her fire pit when she heard what sounded like “girlie screaming.” She raced over to Paparelli’s house. His lips were swollen, she said, and his left eye was “sealed shut.” He also had a bruised eye socket.

“He was very frantic, upset,” she testified.

Her husband, Brian Hartley, also ran to the home. He testified that Paparelli’s “face was busted up pretty good,” and he “was shaking so bad” and crying as he poured blood clot powder into Hunter’s wounds.

“He was trying to help the gentleman’s situation,” Hartley testified. “He tried to do what he could, but was very torn up.”

Hartley said he’s known Paparelli since middle school. “He’s never been a confrontational person,” he testified.

The prosecution objected to that statement, and Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile told jurors to disregard it.

Court records say Paparelli had four children and was working in construction at the time of the 2017 killing.

Hunter, for his part, was the father of a then 9-year-old son. He worked at 757 Boxing Club in Newport News, as a promoter for amateur Mixed Martial Arts events.

The defense spent significant time Thursday establishing that Paparelli had always worn glasses — but that they were apparently knocked off of him during the fight.

Paparelli’s brother found the glasses, which were introduced as trial evidence, in his front yard under some leaves following the shooting.

A string of text messages between Hunter and a male friend as he sat outside Paparelli’s home in his truck have also been introduced to jurors.

In those messages, Hunter told his friend in part that he came to the house to “beat up dude” for “beating this chick.” He said the man had a gun, but that he would hit him before he reached for it.

A state autopsy report said Hunter had a blood alcohol content of nearly 0.19 — or more than twice the legal limit for driving — at the time of his death.

The defense is also planning to introduce into evidence a 2016 case in which Hunter’s then-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her at a Newport News hotel and blocking her from leaving the room.

Prosecutors, defense lawyers and Papile spent several hours Friday painstakingly combing through the body camera footage from a Newport News police officer who took the woman’s complaint.

They removed parts of the footage that Papile deemed inadmissible — with the defense planning to play the resulting video footage for jurors on Monday.

Prosecutors dropped the assault and felony abduction charges three months later after the woman said she wasn’t afraid of Hunter and did not want to go forward. The woman died unexpectedly from unrelated causes in September 2017.

Court records show Hunter pleaded guilty in 2001 to a Hampton robbery and attempted carjacking when he was 17, and was sentenced to three years to serve.

Hunter’s mother, Linda Hunter, said he got mixed up in the wrong crowd at the time, with family members saying those convictions followed him his whole life.

Paparelli, for his part, was charged with assaulting his girlfriend leading up to the deadly November 2017 shooting. But prosecutors dropped that charge in April 2018.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com