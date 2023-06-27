Man charged in Newton triple homicide had prior run-in with law enforcement, documents show

The man charged in the gruesome killings of a husband and wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother in Newton over the weekend had at least one previous encounter with law enforcement, court documents indicate.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, also of Newton, was arrested Monday after Gilda D’Amore, 73, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and Lucia Arpino were found dead Sunday at a home on Broadway Street after the couple failed to show up for services at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A preliminary investigation indicated that three victims died from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma, Ryan said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ferguson is charged with murder in Gilda D’Amore’s killing after an autopsy revealed her death was a homicide, although Ryan noted that additional murder charges are likely after the other two autopsies are conducted.

In addition to the murder charge, Ferguson was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and burglary.

Court documents show Ferguson was previously arrested by Newton police and charged with assault and battery on Nov. 27, 2005. He was released on personal recognizance.

The 2005 case against Ferguson was ultimately dismissed after he underwent a drug and mental health evaluation, according to the documents.

At this time, this weekend’s triple homicide appears to be a random act, authorities said.

An investigation into the three deaths remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

