Man charged after North Mankato pursuit

Jul. 13—NORTH MANKATO — A Buffalo man faces a felony charge related to Sunday's police pursuit in North Mankato.

Brian Matthew Belden, 43, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving after revocation Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

The Sunday pursuit, which North Mankato police released information about on Monday, reportedly started at about 2 p.m. after a police officer on patrol observed Belden using a cellphone while driving.

A criminal complaint states the officer ran Belden's vehicle plate number and saw his license had been revoked. During a traffic stop, Belden allegedly refused to give the officer his license before speeding away.

Another officer located Belden blocks away and arrested him, according to the complaint. A North Mankato press release indicates Belden crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Cornelia Street and Park Avenue.

Belden reportedly refused to give police officers his name, the complaint states, but did confirm he was the registered owner of the vehicle. Police reported him also saying he had controlled substances in his backpack.

Belden's initial appearance in court is set for July 18.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola