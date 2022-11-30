Man charged in Norwich home invasion remains in the hospital

Nov. 30—NORWICH — A 34-year-old man who police say was injured by his victims during an armed home invasion Monday remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The hospitalization delayed the first court appearance of Jevon Scholl. He remained at Backus Hospital on Tuesday afternoon where he was being treated for injuries sustained after police say he and another man allegedly broke into a home at 99 Cliff St.

The second man, who fled the home before police arrived, remains at large.

Detective Lt. Anthony Gomes said Tuesday that the home appears to have been targeted for a robbery because Scholl and the other man believed there was a large sum of money there. The investigation is ongoing. Police added Scholl's address is unknown.

Police responded to the Cliff Street home at 5:38 a.m. on Monday after receiving a 911 call and a report that the residents were fighting with an armed suspect. A shot from Scholl's gun was fired into the ceiling of the home during the struggle, police said.

Scholl, who entered the home armed with an assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine, had been disarmed and was being held down by a husband and wife in the bedroom when police arrived.

At the time of the home invasion, police said three children were also at home.

The second suspect in the home invasion fled and police said they do not yet have a good description to make public. The suspect possibly goes by the name "Mel," and police said the individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gomes said investigators are gathering evidence and are in contact with law enforcement authorities statewide as they track the second suspect.

It remains unclear when Scholl will appear in court but he is being held on a $1 million bond and facing multiple felony charges.

