Man charged in Norwich murder to get 18 years in prison

Feb. 8—The man charged in a fatal 2020 Norwich shooting pleaded guilty on Thursday to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and accepted an 18-year prison sentence.

Phillip Wise, 42, who was facing a murder charge, entered the plea in New London Superior Court as part of a plea agreement, records show. On July 24, 2020, police said Wise shot and killed Anthony Lashawn Williams of Norwich following a confrontation on Lake Street.

Family of Williams said Wise had been a family friend and shot Williams shortly after Williams was released from prison. Witnesses told police Wise was in an argument with Williams prior to the shooting and after firing one shot into Williams' torso, stood over Williams as he pleaded for his life.

Wise had previously served time in prison in connection with an exchange of gunfire outside a Norwich bar.

Wise will be sentenced on April 24 to 30 years suspended after 18 years in prison and five years of probation. He pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he disagrees with some of the allegations against him but does not want to risk a trial and the potential for a harsher sentence.