Man charged in Nov. 4 Nashville crash that killed woman

Metro Nashville police have identified the woman killed in a weekend hit-and-run crash on Nolensville Pike.

Cassandra L. Nelson, 52, was killed at the intersection with Harding Place on Nov. 4.

Police say Bryan Lozano was speeding northbound on Nolensville Pike when he ran a red light and crashed into the car Nelson was driving. She died at the scene, according to police.

Lozano and two passengers were not injured. He is charged with vehicular homicide, driving on a suspended license, underage alcohol consumption and not having proof of insurance.

He is jailed on $78,500 bond.

His age wasn't given.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Victim identified in fatal Nolensville Pike hit-and-run crash