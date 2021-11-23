Man charged in November homicide, accused of driving victim to hospital

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent homicide.

A man has been arrested after allegedly dropping off a man he shot and killed at the hospital.

Aron Burdell Watkins, 48, of Blue Creek Road, was charged on Nov. 22 with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, Jonathan O’Neal, was dropped off at the emergency room on Nov. 2 and died later that night. Watkins and a woman allegedly drove him to the hospital, according to the release. Onslow County Sheriff's Office Col. Chris Thomas said the woman is not being named as she's a witness in the case.

Thomas said Watkins and O'Neal were acquaintances who had been together that afternoon before they allegedly got into a fight overt a small amount of money. The argument escalated, and Watkins allegedly shot O'Neal. Watkins is accused of stealing money from the scene as well.

Watkins was also charged on Nov. 23 with larceny from the person and assault on a female, both of which stemmed from an assault on Nov. 18, when Watkins allegedly assaulted a woman and took her cell phone.

Watkins has a criminal history in Onslow County and other counties in North Carolina dating back to 1992 when he was convicted of receiving stolen goods and breaking into vehicles, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He has been convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 1995, 1999, 2018, and 2019.

He has also been convicted of theft on four occasions, in 1992, 1993, 1995, and 2010, and has previously been convicted of speeding to elude arrest in 2018 and resisting an officer in 1994, according to NCDPS. Throughout the last three decades, he has been convicted on drug charges twice.

Watkins is currin jail under a $5,000 secured bond for the possession of firearm charge and no bond for the murder charge.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the homicide called Detective Tollefsrud at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. The case number is 2021013233.

Story continues

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Onslow murder arrest of man accused of shooting another