Man charged in November shooting at Manitowoc apartment posed as a FedEx delivery person, court documents state

MANITOWOC — A man and woman from Indianapolis who were arrested last month as suspects in a Nov. 4, 2023, shooting at a Manitowoc apartment were in court earlier this week.

Clarence L. Holder Jr., 59, and Dianne L. Holder, 62, had initial appearances Feb. 5. However, as a result of a lack of court-appointed counsel for both of them, the hearings were rescheduled to March 25.

They were arrested Jan. 15 when Manitowoc police officers traveled to their residence in Indianapolis with a search warrant.

According to the criminal complaints, Clarence Holder is suspected of entering a person's Manitowoc apartment posing as a FedEx delivery person. He asked the apartment resident to borrow a pen, then followed them inside the apartment and had a gun pointed at the resident when they turned back around.

The complaint states Clarence Holder then demanded the resident give him his "stuff" and, in response, the resident lunged at him. He shot the resident in their shoulder, but the resident was still able to push him out of their apartment and struck him multiple times in the head and face.

The victim told police they were yelling for help and was ultimately able to run away, but fell down a stairway leading to injuries on their legs. They then left the apartment and fled into a nearby wooded area and called 911.

By using information obtained through Google, the police were able to use location data for a device registered to Dianne Holder. The data showed the device traveling along Interstate 43 to Manitowoc, entering the driveway at the Viebahn Meadows Apartment Complex and remaining there for about 10 minutes. Then, the device traveled back to I-43 moving southbound.

The data led police to a number of gas stations, which had security camera footage of a suspect matching the description given by the victim and a woman traveling with him.

The police then used information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to find the vehicle was registered to Clarence Holder and photographs to identify Clarence and Dianne Holder from the security camera footage.

The complaint also showed Clarence Holder had been incarcerated on a federal murder conviction from 1985 to 2015.

Clarence and Dianne Holder are in custody at Manitowoc County Jail. Clarence Holder has been charged with four felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery with use of force, burglary of a building or dwelling, and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony.

Dianne Holder has been charged with three felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, attempted armed robbery with use of force as party to a crime, burglary of a building or dwelling as party to a crime.

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

