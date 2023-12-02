Man charged with numerous rapes spanning three decades in Albuquerque facing new allegations
If injury or underperformance has left your fantasy hockey roster needing help, shoot to score with one of these players.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
Meta is failing to stop vast networks of people using its platform to promote child abuse content, a new report in The Wall Street Journal says.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don runs through every Week 13 game and provides his lineup advice, along with some key DFS plays.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.
Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.
Researchers discovered that generating an image using artificial intelligence has a carbon footprint equivalent to charging a smartphone.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be available with numerous factory accessories, including a bed extender, skid plates, and several TRD parts.
Reginald Hudlin says they're competing with "at least 30" new holiday films as he reunites with famed "Boomerang" star.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
Wombo, the makers of viral AI-generated art app Dream by Wombo, is back with another new AI-powered app called Wombo Me. The new AI avatar app from the Canadian startup lets you turn a single selfie into multiple lifelike avatars. Although there are several popular AI avatar apps already on the market, like Lensa AI, Wombo wants to give users a more streamlined experience when generating lifelike avatars. Unlike other similar apps that require you to submit numerous selfies and wait some time before getting your images, Wombo Me only requires one selfie and can generate images almost instantly, Wombo CEO Ben-Zion Benkhin told TechCrunch in an interview.
Russell Brand, Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr., Axl Rose, Bill Cosby, Steven Tyler and Jamie Foxx are among the stars sued under the Adult Survivors At.
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
Nearly a decade after Cigna and Humana first tried to join forces, the two are at it again.
Hallmark has found a reliable set of stars who help to bring its familiar plots to life.
The 34-year-old is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
2025 Volvo EX90 starts at $77,990 for seven seats and a 300-mile range. Loaded with safety, undercuts premium competition by at least $2,000.