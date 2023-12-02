Man charged with numerous rapes spanning three decades in Albuquerque facing new allegations

TechCrunch

Wombo, the makers of viral AI-generated art app Dream by Wombo, is back with another new AI-powered app called Wombo Me. The new AI avatar app from the Canadian startup lets you turn a single selfie into multiple lifelike avatars. Although there are several popular AI avatar apps already on the market, like Lensa AI, Wombo wants to give users a more streamlined experience when generating lifelike avatars. Unlike other similar apps that require you to submit numerous selfies and wait some time before getting your images, Wombo Me only requires one selfie and can generate images almost instantly, Wombo CEO Ben-Zion Benkhin told TechCrunch in an interview.