Man charged in Oak Island death following welfare check

A woman was found dead in Oak Island on Saturday morning.

A man was charged with second-degree murder following a welfare check in Oak Island Saturday.

According to a news release from Oak Island, officers with the Oak Island Police Department responded to a 911 call for a welfare check at 5172 Minnesota Drive in South Harbor Village just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Tina Sedberry Carlton, 50, dead from an apparent stab wound. Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan, 55, was also at the scene. Police arrested Vaughan and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to the news release, the State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation, which is being treated as a domestic-related homicide.

Vaughan was processed at the Brunswick County Detention Center where he was given no bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged after woman found dead in Oak Island Saturday