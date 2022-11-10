Man charged in October fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood

A man is facing criminal homicide charges after a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood in October.

According to Pittsburgh police, 40-year-old Donte Brewer was arrested on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on Lakewood Drive, just after 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Brewer has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms violations.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

