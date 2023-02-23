Man charged in October Hernández killing

Feb. 22—A fatal October shooting at a mobile home park in Hernández is no longer as clear cut as it seemed after a man detained by Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies during their initial response was charged with the homicide Tuesday.

Kevin Martinez, 22 — identified as the grandson of the park's landlord in a previous story — is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Elmer Sanchez Jr., according to online court records.

A man who lived at the park, 28-year-old Jerrid Maestas, was initially charged with the murder. However, a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in First Judicial District Court shows Maestas is only charged with tampering with evidence and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a serious violent felon in relation to the Oct. 17 shooting.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed against Maestas the day after the incident stated neighbors saw Martinez brandish a rifle during the shooting. He was temporarily detained, but no charges were filed against him at the time.

Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office Major Lorenzo Aguilar said his deputies encountered Martinez a few days ago while investigating a burglary. However, he had not been apprehended as of Tuesday morning.

"I don't think it's going to be difficult for us to find him. I know the guys had a run-in with him over the weekend on a burglary case," Aguilar said. "I don't foresee any ... difficulty locating him."

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.