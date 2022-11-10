Man charged after October homicide in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood

A man is facing charges for a shooting that killed one person in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood in October.

The shooting occurred in the area of Millbrae Way and Ionic Way on Oct. 25. An 18-year-old was killed in the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park

Twenty-year-old Deashawn Watson, of Braddock, was arrested Wednesday.

Watson has been charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with the shooting.

He is currently incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

