Man charged in Olmsted County for repeatedly raping girl for almost a decade

Apr. 19—ROCHESTER — A 52-year-old Casper, Wyoming, man is accused of raping a girl repeatedly over the course of several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

David Shane Dailey is facing two felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 18, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Olmsted County Sheriff deputies spoke to a woman in October 2022 about several instances of sexual abuse by Dailey in Olmsted County. The woman said the earliest she remembered the abuse happening was when she was toddler and the abuse continued for several years, averaging about two sexual assaults a week.

The charges state the abuse happened from approximately Aug. 1, 1994, to July 31, 2000, at one Olmsted County address and from Aug. 1, 2000, to Sept. 15, 2003, at another.

Dailey was previously convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a different girl between 13 and 15 years old in 2008. The charges in that case state the abuse happened in 2004.