Man charged with opening fire on a Lexington street, injuring 2 women

A Lexington man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting and injuring two women several months ago, according to court documents.

Court documents say 27-year-old Julius Ready shot the two women, ages 25 and 30, at E. Seventh Street and Jackson Street on Nov. 9. The shooting stemmed from a verbal argument approximately one week prior, according to court documents. Ready shot the victims while stopped at a stop sign after following them for over 4 miles.

Ready fired seven shots, which also caused over $500 worth of damage to the vehicle the victims were in.

Police said at the time that the women drove a short distance to Shropshire Avenue after the shooting, which is where responding officers found them.

Ready has been charged with two counts of first degree assault, second degree criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court records. He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center just before noon Wednesday and held on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

Ready was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case Thursday afternoon.

