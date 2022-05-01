Man charged with opening fire after starting fight in LaGrange

An 18-year-old man is being charged in a shooting that left two men injured.

LaGrange police say Ashton Luther Britt drove to the area of Boston Drive in the Baldwin Park subdivision on Saturday afternoon to fight a group of three men.

During the fight, investigators say Britt went back to his car, grabbed a gun and began opening fire.

One man was hit in the chest and air lifted by helicopter to a metro Atlanta hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Another was hit in the wrist and treated and released on the scene. The third man was not shot.

After the shooting, police say Britt drove away in a 2009 Honda Accord. He was later arrested in Lanett, Alabama and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held in the Chambers County Jail in Lanett while he awaits extradition back to Georgia.

