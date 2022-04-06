Man charged in organized retail theft of alcohol from downtown Seattle Target

A man has been charged for stealing more than $2,300 worth of alcohol from the downtown Seattle Target over 28 days, according to charging documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Demone Allison, a felon, is being charged with second-degree organized retail theft.

According to the Seattle Police Department, Allison stole at least $2,398 worth of alcohol from Target from Dec. 24, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2021.

Allison reportedly shoplifted 22 times, often twice a day.

Police said the thefts were caught on surveillance camera, in which eight different loss prevention officers with the retailer wrote reports describing them.

In one theft, Allison is accused of stealing more than $330 worth of alcohol from Target around 10:23 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

Probable cause documents state that Allison is a “career criminal” with a history in Washington, Oregon and California.

Police said Allison has been arrested 28 times in Washington, 21 in California and has done two prison stretches in California.

Allison has felony convictions for crimes such as second-degree robbery, first-degree theft and other convictions, according to court documents.

