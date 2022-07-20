Man charged after over $800K in jewelry stolen from East Memphis stores, records show

A man was arrested after a string of burglaries at several East Memphis jewelry stores.

The incident happened May 19 at Tate’s Jewelry in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue.

The store owner told Memphis Police the glass windows had been smashed out and a large amount of jewelry was stolen, according to an affidavit.

She said the stolen items totaled over $400,000.

The same day, MPD responded to a burglary at Oak Hall in the 6100 block of Poplar Avenue.

A store manager said a window was smashed out and $140,000 worth of jewelry and merchandise was stolen, police said.

On June 13, MPD responded to a burglary at Mednikow Jewelry in the 400 block of S. Perkins Extended.

The manager said $272,000 worth of jewelry was stolen after the door was busted out, according to the affidavit.

On June 30, MPD officers stopped a man in a stolen car at Annesdale Avenue and Withers Street.

The man, identified as Scott Blackston, had a large amount of jewelry and other items inside an Oak Hall bag, according to the affidavit.

The jewelry was found to be stolen from Oak Hall, Tate’s, and Mednikow, police said.

On July 19, Blackston was arrested at his home.

A bag inside the bedroom revealed a Tate’s Jewelry invoice and a necklace.

An AK-47 rifle was also found in the home, records show.

Blackston, 21, agreed to speak with police without an attorney.

He said he did not know the jewelry was in the car but that other people paid him to store jewelry in his home, records show.

He’s charged with 2 counts of Theft of Property Greater Than $250,000; 1 count Theft of Property $60,000 - $250,000; and 3 counts of Burglary-Building.

All charges are felonies.

