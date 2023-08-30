Man charged over burglary of Raheem Sterling’s Surrey home during World Cup

Raheem Sterling with family following the World Cup Group B match between England and Wales in Qatar - JEAN CATUFFE/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary at the Surrey home of England international Raheem Sterling during the World Cup in Qatar.

The Chelsea star was forced to return home to support his family following the break-in during which £300,000 worth of jewellery and watches were allegedly stolen.

The incident took place on Dec 3 2022 and the 28-year-old was forced to pull out of the tournament following England’s last 16 victory over Senegal.

Sources close to Sterling described him as being “shaken” by the burglary.

Speaking at the time, Harry Kane, the England captain, said: “Our thoughts are with him and his family. It’s a private matter, but it’s never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends deal with something like that.”

Surrey Police said a man had been charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Sources close to Sterling said he was “shaken” by the burglary that occurred during the World Cup in Qatar - SOCCRATES IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES

A spokesman for the force said Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, had been charged and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Guildford Crown Court on Sept 21.

One of the offences Mr Krosi has been charged with relates to a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead, which was reported on Dec 3 2022, she added.

Police previously said that all lines of inquiry had been pursued and the case would “sit on file” pending new information coming to light.

Initially, it had been suggested that Paige Milian Milian, Sterling’s wife, and their three children had been inside their Surrey mansion when armed thieves broke in, confronting them before making off.

But Surrey Police said that while watches and jewellery had been stolen, the occupants had not been at home at the time and there was no threat of violence.

Raheem Sterling celebrating his 24th birthday with his family

Neighbours in the exclusive area, which is home to a number of footballers, claimed they had not heard any alarms triggered at the property.

It is understood that Sterling and his family had not long been living in the property, moving in following his summer transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea.

In the wake of the burglary, the Football Association reminded players to review their arrangements and a number are believed to have put security guards on 24-hour red alert to protect their properties when they are out of the country.

Some of the top players in the game are thought to spend in excess of £100,000 a year on security to keep their homes and properties safe, with some even opting for personal bodyguards.

