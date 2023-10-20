Man charged over death of Ryanair cabin crew hit by car in Liverpool

A man has been charged over the death of a Ryanair cabin crew member who was struck by a car near an airport.

Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on Hale Road, near Liverpool John Lennon Airport, on 22 August 2022.

The Italian, who lived in Liverpool, was returning home from Dublin after two days on shift and died as a result of her injuries four days later.

Kieran Cooney, 31, of Blackrod Avenue in Speke, Liverpool, has been charged with death by dangerous driving.

Merseyside Police said Mr Cooney appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday and the case was been referred to Liverpool Crown Court with a date due to be set.

