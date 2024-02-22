Man charged over dog attack fails to attend court

Ana Paun, 11, was injured in a dog attack in Bordesley Green, Birmingham on 9 September

A man has failed to turn up to court in connection with a dog attack that left an 11-year-old girl and two others injured.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

It followed an incident in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 9 September.

Ana Paun, 11, suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American XL bully and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed.

Two men were also hurt.

In court, prosecutor David Devine said a postal requisition had been sent to Mr Ajaz, of Bordesley Close in Birmingham, on January 23. Mr Devine requested a warrant was issued for the accused's arrest.

District judge David Wain granted the request, saying he was satisfied Mr Ajaz knew about the hearing and that no contact had been made with his solicitor regarding reasons why he may not be able to attend.

The attack last autumn prompted Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary at the time, to seek "urgent advice" on whether the American bully XL breed should be banned.

Less than a week later, 52-year-old Ian Price died after being attacked by two American bully XL dogs in Stonnall, near Walsall.

The death of Mr Price prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to vow to ban the breed, saying it posed a "danger to our communities". American XL bullies were added to the banned breeds list on 31 October.

Since 31 December, it has been against the law to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully.

People whose ownership of the breed pre-empted the switch had to apply for special permission - subject to stiff guidelines - to continue to keep their pets.

