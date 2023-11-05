Man charged over fatal assault in Limerick

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal assault at a house in County Limerick.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to a property in Garryowen, Limerick, at about 04:45 local time on Saturday.

When they arrived they discovered a man, who has since been named as Gerard Curtin, unresponsive.

Paramedics attended to Mr Curtin, 42, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but the results will not be released due to operational reasons, police said.

A man in his 40s, who was arrested at the scene and later charged, will appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Sunday evening.

Gardaí have appealed to those in the area of Sarsfield Avenue on Saturday between 04:00 and 05:15 and who may have information to contact them.