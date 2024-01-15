Man charged over plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange is based at Paternoster Square, close to St Paul's Cathedral

A man has been charged in relation to plans to disrupt the London Stock Exchange, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sean Middleborough, 31, of Woodlee Road, Liverpool, will appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later charged with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Five others were arrested in London, Liverpool and Brighton on Sunday.

Activists from the group Palestine Action were allegedly plotting to target the London Stock Exchange on Monday, the Met said.

The force said activists had been planning to stop the exchange from opening for trading by "locking on" to the building, and causing damage.

The Met said there was a "suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action".

The arrests were prompted by information shared by the Daily Express.

Speaking on Sunday, Det Supt Sian Thomas described the arrests as "significant".

A woman, 29, from Brent in north London, a 23-year-old man from Tower Hamlets in east London, two women, aged 28 and 26, from Liverpool, and a 27-year-old man who was arrested in Brighton have been bailed pending further inquiries.

