Man charged over racist comments at pro-Palestine rally

A man accused of making racist comments at a pro-Palestine march in London has been charged, the Met Police has said.

The 67-year-old was charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress after being arrested on Saturday.

The man is alleged to have made racist remarks towards people gathered in Whitehall and a police officer.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 2 November.

The Met said on X, formerly Twitter: "The man was arrested after shouting racial abuse at those gathered in Whitehall and making similar racist comments to an officer who spoke with him.

"The man was in possession of a UK flag.

"This was in no way the reason for his arrest and forms no part of the charges against him."

The force did not offer further information about what the alleged comments were.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a public order offence in a separate incident are appealing for help identifying two women who were at the demonstration.

One of them was wearing a red top with a white neckline, a light blue face mask, and was carrying a purple bag.

The other woman was wearing a dark coat and appears to have had an image of a paraglider stuck to her back.

Scotland Yard said on Saturday that 15 people had been arrested for alleged offences at the protest, including assaults on emergency workers and setting of fireworks in a public place.

