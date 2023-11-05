Man charged over unprovoked west Belfast attack

A man has been charged over what police described as an unprovoked attack on a man in west Belfast on Friday evening.

Police said the alleged victim suffered injuries to his ear and body before being threatened with a knife on the Springfield Road at about 18:00 GMT.

On Sunday, a 44-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill.

He is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police said he is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.