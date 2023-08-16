Fort Lauderdale corrections officer charged in overnight Coral Springs shooting, murder

A Fort Lauderdale corrections officer was arrested late Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after he was seen carrying a child and running from the scene of an overnight shooting.

Chase Harder, 21, surrendered late Tuesday night. Coral Springs police have not released the name of the victim because their family has not been notified.

Harder was hired by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in 2022 as a detention officer, Det. Ali Adamson said in a media release. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay during the investigation. He is an Army Reserves veteran.

Police issued a statement Wednesday morning offering few details about the murder. Several 911 calls came in about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday reporting shots fired at the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive. A man later identified as Harder was seen carrying a small child over his shoulder and running from the scene into a white Mercedes, which fled the scene.

The child’s father later called 911 to say Harder had dropped off the child at his home. Harder then contacted police and turned himself in, according to the police summary of the incident.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday what Harder’s relationship was with the victim, the child or the child’s father.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department posted a congratulatory note on social media in December, describing Harder as the first graduate of the Broward College Institute of Public Safety’s Basic Corrections Academy in 20 years. “Chase Harder was identified as a detention officer and will work in our Prisoner Intake Processing Facility,” Fort Lauderdale police said in last year’s announcement.

“The details surrounding these allegations are very difficult to hear and do not reflect the character and professionalism expected of the men and women of our agency,” Adamson said in the release Wednesday.

