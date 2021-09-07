Man charged with Oxford car burglaries

Sep. 7—OXFORD — Security camera video helped Oxford police arrest and charge a Lafayette County man with a string of car burglaries.

Oxford police received several reports of cars being burglarized on the west side of Oxford on Sept. 1. Authorities were able to obtain video of both the suspect and the suspect vehicle. The information was relayed to surrounding law enforcement agencies and two days later Lafayette County deputy sheriffs located the vehicle on Highway 7 North.

Robert Thomas, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of burglary of an auto. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $25,000.

