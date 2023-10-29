Man charged in Parkland sexual battery case

A man has been charged in the sexual battery of a woman in her Parkland home last week, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Doll, 54, was arrested Friday in Miami by BSO Special Victims Unit investigators, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday.

The victim told detectives that she arrived home from work at about 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 23.

“While walking into the family room she was hit and thrown on the floor … using a sharp object, (the assailant) forced the victim to a bedroom where he sexually battered her … ransacked her bedroom, took some of her personal items and fled,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

Doll faces charges including sexual battery coercion by threat of force, kidnapping and false imprisonment, sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.