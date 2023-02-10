Man charged with passing bad check

Feb. 10—SOUTH WINDSOR — After nearly four years, local police charged a Middletown man this week in an identify theft case that occurred in May 2019.

The man, Anthony Lacafta, 35, was charged with fourth degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery on Tuesday.

Lacafta cashed a fraudulent check for $1,867 at Skillcraft Machine Tool Company on Nutmeg Road South, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

Middletown police took Lacafta into custody and transferred him to South Windsor where he was processed and released on $5,000 bond.

He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Feb. 22.

