Man charged with passing counterfeit bills at Kroger stores in Livingston County

A Inkster man has been charged with passing counterfeit bills at Kroger stores in Howell and Hamburg Township.

On Nov. 21, police were called after store employees said a man passed numerous counterfeit bills at the grocery stores.

The U.S. Secret Service identified Kenneth Heard as a suspect, Howell Police Detective Andrew Maas testified at a January hearing.

"Four $100 bills were passed at the Kroger on Highland Road," Maas said.

Heard is charged with three counts of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills in the 53rd District Court. He has yet to be arraigned on charges and does not have a lawyer, according to court records.

Police are still seeking Heard in connection with the charges.

Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service determined the bills' serial numbers used on Highland Road matched other counterfeit bills passed around Metro Detroit,.

Police also are seeking Heard in connection with the use of counterfeit bills at the Kroger in Hamburg Township the same day as the Howell incident.

A person at the store purchased more than $1,000 worth of various gift cards using counterfeit $50 bills, Hamburg Township Police Sergeant Gary Harpe said in court.

The U.S. Secret Service was again called and similarly identified Heard, 36, as a suspect.

Heard does not have a phone number publicly listed.

Federal, statewide investigation

Heard has outstanding arrest warrants in the cities of Ferndale, Oak Park, Hamtramck, Center Line and Detroit, and Canton Township, according to a bond recommendation form filed by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.

He has "three current bench warrants for failure to appear in Wayne County," Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Rolland Sizemore wrote in the form.

Court records indicate Heard was charged in 2019 with forging license plates and identity theft in the 36th District Court. Heard also faces multiple counts of possession of more than five pieces of counterfeit coins in Westland.

He has failed to show up to court dates for those charges, according to court records.

The U.S. Secret Service also has a warrant out for Heard's arrest, Sizemore wrote on the bond recommendation form.

Records indicate Heard has a counterfeit case pending in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Man charged with passing counterfeit bills at Howell, Hamburg Krogers