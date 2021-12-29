Man charged as ‘persistent offender’ in assault of 11 people at Kansas City Walmart

Prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old Kansas City man as a persistent offender after he allegedly punched 11 customers and employees at a Walmart in the Northland this week.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd has charged Aundrey M. Reece with one felony count of drug possession, one felony count of third-degree assault and 10 misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Walmart at 8551 N. Boardwalk Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. Monday. While officers were en route, dispatchers relayed reports that shots had been fired inside the store, according to court documents.

Arriving officers, however, determined that the report of an active shooter was unfounded and no shots had been fired in the store. They, however, found Reece outside the store in the parking lot and took him into custody.

Officers found 11 victims — one who lost a tooth — Reece had allegedly punched in the face or body while they were inside the store. All of the victims were treated at the scene.

Prosecutors allege that Reece is a prior and persistent offender and is subject to an extended prison term. Reece had pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in February 2011 and to drug-related crimes in October 2012 and March 2013.