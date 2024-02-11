Man charged in Pinellas Park double murder, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a man in a double murder that happened late Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on 41st Street North at about 11:33 p.m.

1 killed, 2 injured in St. Pete house fire

According to a release, officers found one victim, identified as 35-year-old John Luke Jr., dead at the scene. The second victim, 42-year-old Brian Mikell, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The department said they arrested Austin Skonecki, 30, as the suspect in the shooting, charging him with two counts of felony murder.

Skonecki and the victims were known to each other before the shooting, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.