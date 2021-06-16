Man charged in pipe murder ordered to stay put in jail

Jun. 16—HAVERHILL — A Winter Street man accused of murdering another man by beating him with a pipe will remain held without bail.

Diecryk Garcia, 35, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury on a charge of murder following the March 11 death of John Rosado, 34, authorities said.

Due to his indictment, the case now moves to Salem Superior Court, where the penalties Garcia faces if convicted could be more severe.

Following his Haverhill District Court arraignment, Garcia was held without bail and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Previous police reports on file indicated Garcia, of 127 Winter St., apt. 5, has a violent criminal history and has shown evidence of mental problems.

Investigators said Rosado was found on the afternoon of March 11 lying on the sidewalk outside the apartment building where Garcia lives and bleeding profusely from head wounds.

A prosecutor said police found a bloody pipe in Garcia's apartment.

Rosado was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then by helicopter to Boston Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The company that manages the building where Garcia lives said it recently served him with an eviction notice.

Garcia's next scheduled court date is July 26.

