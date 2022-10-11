Man charged with placing fake bomb in drive-in bathroom

Oct. 11—State police have arrested a Rhode Island man who they say placed a fake bomb in a bathroom of the Mansfield Drive-In Theater in June.

The man, Matthew Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with attempted manufacture of bombs and first-degree breach of peace.

He was arrested on Friday and held on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment in Vernon Superior Court Tuesday.

The affidavit supporting Farley's charges provides the following details:

On June 12, state police received a call from the drive-in about a suspicious package found in the men's bathroom.

Troopers who arrived on the scene observed the package in a stall behind the toilet. The package consisted of an Altoids lozenge container, with a red blinking light on the center, on top of a cardboard box.

A witness told troopers that around 2 p.m. a customer approached her to report the suspicious package, saying that it could be a bomb. After seeing the package herself, she informed another employee to evacuate the building and called 911, the witness said.

A bomb squad responded to the scene as well. At the time they concluded it was possibly live, after using an X-ray on the Altoids container, but they were able to render it safe.

Afterward detectives located a 9mm bullet and shell casing, a piece of fireworks packaging, and wiring and PVC tubing.

They also located several counterfeit $10 bills, upon which had been written a message that contained a link to a Twitter account that troopers later reviewed.

Through Twitter they were able to obtain a phone number and contact the female owner of the account, who agreed to meet.

During the interview detectives showed the witness images taken by a security camera outside the bathroom at the drive-in, and the witness identified Farley. The video on June 12 captured Farley entering the bathroom twice between 12:50 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Cellphone records also placed Farley in the area around that time.

State police met with the woman again in August, when she showed them a package she had received from Farley in her mailbox.

The package contained letters that referenced the fake bomb at the drive-in and instructions on how to make one.

