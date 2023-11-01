Man charged with pointing gun, assault on a child in Hedingham neighborhood

A Raleigh man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun and assaulting a child on Halloween night.

Around 7:15 p.m., Raleigh police arrived at the Hedingham neighborhood after receiving reports of someone pointing a gun, police said.

Soon after, Daniel Graham, age 43, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and one count of misdemeanor assault on a child.

All four charges are Class A1 misdemeanors, carrying a maximum 150-day jail sentence if convicted.

The alleged assault happened in the same neighborhood of last year’s deadly mass shooting.