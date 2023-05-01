Man charged with pointing gun at co-worker at Winchester business

WINCHESTER, Ind. — If allegations in court documents are true, a man's first day of work at a Winchester business did not go well.

Todd Adrian Mapp, 50 — listed at an Indianapolis address — was arrested Friday after he allegedly struck a co-worker, at Van Notes Wrecker Service in Winchester, in the face and then pointed a handgun at his accuser's head.

The man said after Mapp threatened him while they were in the cab of a tow truck, he drove to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, prompting Mapp to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot.

An official at the wrecker service said Mapp had gotten into several arguments with his new co-workers before the incident with the gun.

The Indianapolis man was found by Winchester police and captured, after a foot chase, in the 400 block of South Oak Street.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in a yard along the path that Mapp had traveled after leaving the truck, police reported.

On Monday, Randolph County Prosecutor David Daly's office filed six charges against Mapp — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement and battery.

The most serious of the charges, the unlawful possession of a gun count, is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors on Monday asked that an initial hearing in the case not be held for 72 hours.

Mapp is set to stand trial May 17 — in Brownsburg Town Court in Hendricks County — on three misdemeanor charges filed against him last October.

Mapp is a former resident of North Carolina, and a website for that state's prison system reflects he has a criminal record that includes convictions for crimes including breaking and entering, child abuse, communicating threats, larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery.

