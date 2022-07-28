Man charged with pointing gun at drivers on SC interstate

Richland County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at drivers on Interstate 20 after a brief car chase.

Deputies received reports around 6 p.m. of a driver on Interstate 20 who had pointed a gun at the callers. A patrol car located the accused driver’s car a short time later, but the driver refused to stop and led the deputies on a brief chase, the sheriff’s department said.

When the car eventually came to a stop on the 9800 block of Two Notch Road, deputies say the driver, identified as 24-year-old John Cunningham exited the vehicle and approached the officers in “an aggressive manner.” He was uncooperative with the deputies’ commands and resisted efforts to arrest him, deputies said.

Cunnigham was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, threatening a public official, two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.