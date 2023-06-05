Man charged with pointing gun in Great Falls bar

A man has been charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault for allegedly pointing a handgun at and assaulting another man in a Great Falls bar over the weekend.

Angel Omar Mondragon, 20, has been charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault for an alleged incident early Saturday morning.

According to charging documents, Great Falls police responded to a report of a fight at the Wild Hare on Central Avenue around 1:20 a.m. where someone had reportedly “pulled a gun,” according to a caller.

A man who was bleeding from the face and head told police he had been confronted by three males – one of which was later identified as Mondragon – and an argument ensued. The alleged victim said one of the men pulled a handgun from the back of his waistband and handed it to Mondragon.

Mondragon allegedly pointed it at the victim and said, “You want to party like this?” before punching him in the head and face.

Mondragon faces up to 20 years for the assault with a weapon charge and six months for the misdemeanor assault. As of Monday, charges had not been filed in Cascade County District Court for the other two men allegedly involved in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Man charged with assault, pointing gun inside Great Falls bar