Man charged with poisoning wife to remain in jail until at least Oct. 24

Oct. 3—A judge today scheduled an "emergency hearing" to consider setting bond as requested by a chiropractor in Morgan County Jail charged with poisoning his wife, but the hearing date is the same as the non-emergency hearing the judge had already scheduled.

Brian Thomas Mann, 34, of Hartselle, is therefore still expected to remain in jail until at least Oct. 24, the same date that Circuit Judge Charles Elliott had previously set as a hearing date.

Mann was arrested Sept. 2 after being indicted for the attempted murder of his wife. According to a pending divorce case filed by his wife, Mann intentionally poisoned her with lead particles, leading to her hospitalization from Jan. 18 to March 3. Mann has denied the allegation.

Elliott initially set Mann's bond at $500,000, but set numerous conditions, including that he surrender his passport. Mann posted bond but failed to surrender his passport, advising his pretrial probation caseworker on Sept. 14 that he couldn't find it. Elliott then revoked his bond and Mann was returned to jail.

Attorney Christopher Weston of Huntsville represents Mann in both the divorce and attempted murder cases. On Wednesday, Weston filed a motion asking Elliott for an emergency hearing to reinstate Mann's bond in an effort to secure his client's release before the Oct. 24 date that had already been scheduled.

Elliott's one-sentence order granting the request for an emergency hearing left the planned hearing date unchanged. Mann is also scheduled to be arraigned that day.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.