Man charged in Portsmouth toddler’s death said gunshot was accidental, gives conflicting accounts

The man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy said the gunfire that killed the child inside a Portsmouth apartment was accidental, but he gave conflicting accounts to police about what happened, according to court documents filed in the case.

Al Demond McNeil, who is charged with second-degree murder in the child’s death, at one point told Portsmouth police officers the gun accidentally fired when he dropped it inside the home but he later changed his story, saying child got a hold of the gun and pulled the trigger while playing with it.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 10 inside an apartment located in the the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. The toddler was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries three days later.

The boy’s mother was making him dinner and he was sitting on the floor in the kitchen while McNeil was waiting inside the apartment for someone to do his hair, according a criminal complaint, which was based on police interviews with the child’s mother and McNeil.

The court documents filed in Portsmouth Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court describe the mother’s account of what led up to the shooting. She said she had asked her son if he was hungry and got down to his level, face to face, talking with him. McNeil was the only person behind her when she heard a “loud bang,” felt pressure, and felt something go by her right ear. She then saw blood as her son fell backwards.

The mother told a detective that her son did not pick up a gun before the shot went off.

When police first spoke to McNeil at the scene, they described him as being in “panic mode” and “extremely nervous.” Court documents state McNeil initially told police that he got bumped, causing him to drop the gun and making it go off. He then changed his story, police said, to one in which he simply dropped the gun and then it went off.

In a later interview at the detectives’ building, after he’d been read his rights, McNeil explained that the gun — which he admitted was his — must have fallen out of the pocket of his running suit when he stood up and that the child may have pulled the trigger while his back was turned. McNeil said he didn’t see the child pull the trigger and that he didn’t shoot the child.

A doctor told police that the child was shot just above the left eye and the bullet went through the back of the head. Asked if the child could have pulled the trigger himself, as McNeil had suggested, the doctor said it would have been hard for the victim to turn the gun around and pull the trigger, court documents state.

Police pressed McNeil on why the gun was not in a holster, and McNeil said that this was due to the type of clothes he was wearing, according to the court documents.

While the initial 911 call indicated the gunshot came from outside the apartment, investigators determined that was not the case. They located a gun on a chair, which McNeil said he placed there, and found a spent casing still in the weapon. The bullet was recovered from the ceiling, the documents show.

McNeil turned himself in Monday afternoon. He appeared in court on Tuesday and a hearing for a bond motion was set for Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault in the commission of a felony.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com