Man charged with possesion of nearly 130 ounces of liquid fentanyl, deputies say

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the possession of nearly 130 ounces of liquid fentanyl, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Feb. 5 they responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident that was being investigated by the Mooresville Police Department.

At the scene, deputies spoke with 55-year-old Ronnie Lynn Benfield, who said he had narcotics at this home on the 150 block of Mount Mourne Loop.

At the residence, deputies found several chunks of a white substance covered in water in the kitchen sink.

A test of the substance revealed it to be 128 ounces of liquid fentanyl. A loaded handgun was also located inside the home, according to deputies.

Deputies said Benfield has been charged with felony trafficking heroin (fentanyl), felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond has been set for 1 million dollars.

