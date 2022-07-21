ST. CLOUD ― A man found possessing nearly 150 grams of methamphetamine in St. Cloud in May faces two felony charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

David Adam Miller, 31, is charged with controlled substance crime in the first degree and unlawfully possessing a firearm. He had no permanent address listed.

On May 19 a St. Cloud Police sergeant arrested Miller after observing him driving a vehicle around St. Cloud and learning his license was revoked. There was also an active felony warrant for his arrest that was issued May 6.

Police found $683 and a substance believed to be meth on Miller's person and Miller made comments about having an AR-15 assault rifle and "large amounts of drugs" in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon searching the vehicle 149.3 grams of methamphetamine were recovered, as well as an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun, which had a 3D printed lower section.

Miller was transported to Benton County Jail and told police the rifle was his and some of the money was obtained from selling drugs.

Miller was previously convicted of a felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime in Stearns County in July 2020. He had a hearing Wednesday and his omnibus hearing is in September.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man charged with possessing 150 grams of meth in St. Cloud