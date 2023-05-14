Man charged with possession of child pornography following Cass County investigation

A Cass County man has been charged Saturday with the possession of child pornography, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Rusty Wade Fisher Jr., 31, was accused of possessing and distributing child pornography following a Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigation. He was charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography and possessing more than 20 photographs or a video tape, which is a class B felony in Missouri, said Lt. Jess Claibourn, a spokeswoman for the office.

Detectives used a warrant on Thursday to search a Harrisonville home in the 600 block of North Independence Street for the alleged pornography.

As officers investigated further, they discovered an “improvised explosive device,” within the home, Claibourn said.

Kansas City Missouri Police Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the area and seized the weapon.

Evidence of pornography located by detectives was also seized. Fisher was arrested shortly after.

A Cass County Circuit Court Judge ordered Fisher be held in custody without bail.

The sheriff’s office is asking community members to remain vigilant when it comes to reporting suspicious activities, especially if child abuse or exploitation may be involved.