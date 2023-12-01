Man charged with possession of child sex abuse materials, Belmont police say

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Belmont Police Department.

In collaboration with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, a sex offender compliance check was executed at the home of Arey Matthew Morton.

A search of Morton’s cell phone revealed images of children being sexually exploited. Morton was then placed into custody for other violations, and the cell phone was seized, according to officials.

Dozens of other images, along with videos involving the sexual exploitation of minors, were later uncovered during a forensics examination of Morton’s cell phone.

The child depicted varied between 5 and 12 years old, according to officials.

Detectives with the Belmont Police Department said they obtained warrants on Morton for ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held at Gaston County jail.

